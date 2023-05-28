Thank you
The family of Jody Norgaard would like to send our thanks to each of you who have reached out to our family in the past few weeks. Your visits, phone calls, messages, flowers and food sent have meant so much to us. We have felt all of the love and support!
We wish we could personally thank each of you, but it would be impossible. Please know that we appreciate you and the part that you have played in this journey. Our hope is that you all will continue to carry a piece of Jody with you, keep his memory alive and be the light in someone’s day.
Win the day!
With many thanks,
Erin, Treyjen and Emmy
Alyssa and Libbie
Kelcey, Corey, Kyler and Cambrie
Kylee and Sierra
Kienna and Juan