John Dunn family

Thank you

The family of John Dunn would like to thank everyone who helped us at a very difficult time in our lives.

We would like to say a special thank you to:

* The staff at CHI Health St. Francis fourth floor for the compassion and care.

* CHI Cancer for guiding us through cancer treatment.

* All Faiths Funeral Home for helping us to make some decisions a little easier.

* Pastor Snowberger at Trinity Lutheran Church for a great celebration of John’s life.

* Also, our friends and neighbors who made sure everything was taken care of at our home.

God bless you all.

Karolina Dunn