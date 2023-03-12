Thank you
The family of John Spotanski would like to send sincere thanks to the family and friends who helped us during our difficult time of loss. The cards, memorials, flowers, visits and food were greatly appreciated.
A sincere thank you also to CHI Health St. Francis Hospital and Grand Island Regional Medical Center and all the doctors, nurses, Apfel Funeral Home, Father Joseph Broudou, Father Jorge Canela and Father Janobvec of St. Mary’s Cathedral for comforting the family and the alter society for preparing the lunch.
Thank you sincerely.
Delores Spotanski
Jason Spotanski
Christy and Craig Dubbs and family