Thank you
To our family who came to celebrate our 60th anniversary supper with us and those family members who called to congratulate us, thank you. The enormous amount of cards we received, the personal written messages inside, and the many gifts we got were all appreciated. The greetings on Facebook meant a lot to us.
In those 60 years we have loved, laughed, and lived….a feat many don’t accomplish. We also thank God for his grace in our lives and his help making this event so meaningful. We will keep you all in our prayers.
Johnny and Phyllis Piontkowski