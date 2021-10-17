 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnny and Phyllis Piontkowski
0 comments

Johnny and Phyllis Piontkowski

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you

To our family who came to celebrate our 60th anniversary supper with us and those family members who called to congratulate us, thank you. The enormous amount of cards we received, the personal written messages inside, and the many gifts we got were all appreciated. The greetings on Facebook meant a lot to us.

In those 60 years we have loved, laughed, and lived….a feat many don’t accomplish. We also thank God for his grace in our lives and his help making this event so meaningful. We will keep you all in our prayers.

Johnny and Phyllis Piontkowski

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts