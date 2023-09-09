Thank you

The family of Johnny Piontkowski Jr. extends sincere thanks to family and friends for their thoughtfulness, kindness and condolences when we lost our loved one.

Thanks to the priests, singers, organist, lector, Eucharistic minister, pallbearers and the memento carriers during the funeral Mass.

To the Higgins Funeral Home that helped our family in a professional manner, we thank you.

The sympathy and comfort we received through monetary items, flowers, food, cards, meals brought to our home and the in-person support has overwhelmed our family and truly shown us we are not alone in our grief.

Thanks to the workers who prepared and served the delicious funeral meal.

Sending our gratitude and appreciation to the staff at the Nebraska Cancer Specialists, Grace Cancer Foundation, Rose Lane Home and Valley County Home Health Care for the wonderful care during Johnny’s year and a half battle with cancer.

Our loved one will truly be missed. God bless you all.

Phyllis Piontkowski

Deb, Rob, Cyndie, Julie

and their families