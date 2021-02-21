Joy M. Beazley family

Thank you

The family of Joy M. Beazley wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our sad loss.

We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends, neighbors and family who visited our home, attended the visitation or funeral and who provided emotional and practical support for us at this difficult time. For those who telephoned, traveled long distances, sent floral tributes, cards and messages of condolences, as well as those who made charitable donations, we are truly grateful.

Special words of thanks to Kati “Kathy” Brunt. Words can’t begin to say thank you for all that you did for Joy and our family. You were truly a blessing and he loved and enjoyed your visits. You were patient and kind to all of our family and comforted us until his last earthly breath.

Pastor Jay Towell, thank you for your prayers and words of comfort during this difficult time. Also, thank you to the management, staff, nurses and aides of Aseracare. You helped us get care immediately, answered all of our questions and we took comfort in knowing you were only a phone call away.