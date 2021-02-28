Julie Schlachter-Splattstoesser family

Thank you

The family of Julie Schlachter-Splattstoesser wishes to thank family and friends for the tremendous outpouring of love and support for the recent passing of our daughter, wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, sister and sister-in-law. Your calls, prayers, food, floral tributes and generous memorials will never be forgotten.

Thank you to Dan Naranjo and his staff at All Faiths Funeral Home for the tremendous care and assistance at Julie’s memorial service. A special thanks to Pastor Carl and the members and staff at Peace Lutheran Church for the words of comfort, caring and love at her memorial service.

God’s richest blessings to each of you.

Kevin,

Logan, Kelsey, Isac, Tara,

Noah, Josh and Megan,

Luke and Sarah Splattstoesser

and families

Bill and Gloria Schlachter,

Trinity, Jill, Alexa and Isabel Jones,

Jason, Janeece and Kambria Chohon