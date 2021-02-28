 Skip to main content
Kathryn Ingerle
I would like to thank everyone who sent cards, flowers, gifts and called for my 100th birthday. I wish I could give a big hug to each and every one of you. You all helped to make my day wonderful.

A special thank you to my daughter, Linda. May God bless you all.

