Kathryn Ingerle Feb 28, 2021

Thank you

I would like to thank everyone who sent cards, flowers, gifts and called for my 100th birthday. I wish I could give a big hug to each and every one of you. You all helped to make my day wonderful.

A special thank you to my daughter, Linda. May God bless you all.

Kathryn Ingerle