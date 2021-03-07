Thank you

Thank you to all of the individuals who contributed donations to help with Hall County Authority residents’ unpaid rent. A check was written for over $26,000, which brought the delinquency to zero.

We had donations from every surrounding community, in addition to Florida, Iowa, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and both Dakotas! Not to mention all of the anonymous donors, thank you!

A special thanks to St. Pauls Lutheran Church and Trinity United Methodist Church whose congregations gave collectively. The response was overwhelming.

Thanks to those who contributed with thoughts and prayers because that also helped God’s work be done! We will continue to assist the community with rent and utilities as long as we can. Blessings to all who care for others now and always.

Kena Zebert, RN

Parish nurse Resurrection Church

4110 Cannon Road, Grand Island