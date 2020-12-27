Kristi Stratton family

Thank you

The family of Kristi Stratton would like to express its sincere thanks for the prayers, phone calls, cards and memorials. Your thoughtfulness is greatly appreciated.

A special thank you to Solt-Wagner Funeral Home for your excellent and compassionate assistance and Pastor Mark Hartley for the very nice service.

A special thanks, also, to the Mosaic staff and the wonderful caregivers who have cared for Kristi over the years. You are all so very much appreciated.

Gerald and Cathy Swanson and family