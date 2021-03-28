Larry Phelps Mar 28, 2021 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youA big thank you to my daughters for the card shower they had for me on my 80th birthday. I have been very blessed by what God has given me. A big thank you to everyone who has sent me a card. It is very rewarding to know so many who care.Larry Phelps 0 comments Tags Larry Phelps Daughter Birthday Shower Many God Thank Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thanks Mark Sullivan family Mar 21, 2021 Thank you Thanks Zachary Hill family Mar 14, 2021 Thank you Thanks Verne and Patty Penas Mar 21, 2021 Thank you Thanks Tom Rainforth Mar 21, 2021 Thank you Thanks Shirley J. Bear Mar 21, 2021 Thank you Thanks Cindy Springsteel Mar 21, 2021 Thank you Thanks Julie Schlachter-Splattstoesser family Feb 28, 2021 Thank you Thanks Ray Micek Mar 21, 2021 Thank you Thanks Victor Chmelka family Mar 21, 2021 Thank you Thanks Emil Obermiller family Mar 14, 2021 Thank you