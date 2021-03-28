 Skip to main content
Larry Phelps
Larry Phelps

Thank you

A big thank you to my daughters for the card shower they had for me on my 80th birthday. I have been very blessed by what God has given me. A big thank you to everyone who has sent me a card. It is very rewarding to know so many who care.

Larry Phelps

