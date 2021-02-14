 Skip to main content
LaVern and Karen Woitaszewski
LaVern and Karen Woitaszewski

We would like to thank everyone for all the cards, phone calls and well wishes for our 65th wedding anniversary. We were overwhelmed by all the love and caring shared by you all. You made our day very special.

LaVern and Karen Woitaszewski and family

