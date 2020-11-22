Lawrence Kroeger family

Thank you

The family of Lawrence Kroeger would like to thank everyone for the kindness extended to our family. Whether you sent a card, flowers, gave a memorial, visited, made some delicious food, said a prayer, our life was touched at this difficult time.

Special thanks and appreciation to Tiffany Care for making it his home for two years, the Tabitha Hospice nurses, everyone at All Faiths Funeral Home, Dan Naranjo for the celebration of Lawrence’s life and to Christine Hollister for visiting Lawrence on Wednesday evenings to watch the Mollie B. Polka Party show for the past eight years.

Lawrence left us with lots of great memories and will be missed by his family and friends.

Laveda and Don Rathman

Eldon and Peg Kroeger

and families