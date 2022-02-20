 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lee Krecklow
0 Comments

Lee Krecklow

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you

Thanks so much to all who attended my 90th birthday open house, and, also, to all who sent cards and gifts.

Special thanks to Sharon and Mike for making it an extra special day for Dad.

Lee Krecklow

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts