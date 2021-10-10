Linda Adler

It is hard for me to put into words my appreciation for all of the wonderful cards, gifts, flowers and kind words that have come my way since my retirement. Everyone was so thoughtful!

It still seems like I am just on a day off. In a very special way, my life has been blessed because of you. You have shared with me, supported me, taught me and made my life richer. We all drop anchor for a while and at some point our minds yearn to move on. Mine was to retirement. God’s blessings and many, many thanks to all of you.