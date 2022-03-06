Lonn Jeffres family

Thank you
The family of Lonn Jeffres would like to express its heartfelt gratitude for all the expressions of love and sympathy extended to us by family, friends and neighbors. The prayers, food, phone calls, visits, flowers, cards and memorials have been greatly appreciated.
Thank you to the Burwell Rescue Team and Ord, Lincoln and Omaha hospitals for their compassionate care. Special support from Betsy Messenger and family and Wanda Bowley. It’s people like all of you that make it great to live in a small town.
Rose Jeffres
Tyler and Hannah Jeffres and family
Logan Jeffres
Nick Jeffres and family
Shelley and Randy Mayfield
Patty Jeffres and family