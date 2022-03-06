 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lonn Jeffres family

  • 0

Thank you

The family of Lonn Jeffres would like to express its heartfelt gratitude for all the expressions of love and sympathy extended to us by family, friends and neighbors. The prayers, food, phone calls, visits, flowers, cards and memorials have been greatly appreciated.

Thank you to the Burwell Rescue Team and Ord, Lincoln and Omaha hospitals for their compassionate care. Special support from Betsy Messenger and family and Wanda Bowley. It’s people like all of you that make it great to live in a small town.

Rose Jeffres

Tyler and Hannah Jeffres and family

Logan Jeffres

Nick Jeffres and family

Shelley and Randy Mayfield

Patty Jeffres and family

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts