 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lorey Gosch
0 comments

Lorey Gosch

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you

Since my son, M.J., couldn’t handle life, I’ve had a hard time doing things. But I need to start thanking everyone.

First my daughter Des has done so much — things she did and I found out later, the things I couldn’t handle. Thank you to everyone who have texted me, called, sent cards, flowers and money that is helping me pay for his service, and also, to Father Jim for all his comforting words and All Faiths Funeral Home for their help, especially Stacey.

Thank you to his friends in the Council Bluffs/Omaha area who gave me pictures and so many great stories about my son.

It’s so hard to lose a child — I will miss him forever.

Lorey Gosch

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts