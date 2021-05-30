Thank you
Since my son, M.J., couldn’t handle life, I’ve had a hard time doing things. But I need to start thanking everyone.
First my daughter Des has done so much — things she did and I found out later, the things I couldn’t handle. Thank you to everyone who have texted me, called, sent cards, flowers and money that is helping me pay for his service, and also, to Father Jim for all his comforting words and All Faiths Funeral Home for their help, especially Stacey.
Thank you to his friends in the Council Bluffs/Omaha area who gave me pictures and so many great stories about my son.
It’s so hard to lose a child — I will miss him forever.
Lorey Gosch