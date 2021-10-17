Lyle Knott family

Thank you

The family of Lyle Knott would like to thank our family and friends for the cards and memorials, the beautiful flowers and so many acts of kindness shown to us during this difficult time. Your thoughtfulness will never be forgotten.

Thanks also to All Faiths Funeral Home for making arrangements and for the respect that was shown. Thank you to the United Veterans Honor Guard for honoring his service.

A special thanks to all our employees of the past 55 years who came to bid farewell. From Lyle and family, we love you all. Thank you to everyone at St. Leo’s; the service, music and lunch were great.

Arlene Knott and family