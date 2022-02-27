Thank you

Thank you to all of my friends and relatives who attended my 90th birthday celebration on Feb. 12. And, thank you to the dozens and dozens who sent cards.

It was the poet Longfellow who wrote, “Nothing feels as warm as the hand of an Old Friend.” And, believe me, there was a whole lot of hugging and shaking going on.

Thank you to my wife Jean, daughters Shelley and Shawn, my son Mike and his Crissy. What a job they did —and they pulled it off. What a blessing they are.

And, I’ll see you at the 100th!

Lyle McMindes