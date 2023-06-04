Thank you

We would like to express our sincere appreciation for all the kind words of comfort, shared memories, prayers, flowers and memorials given in honor of Marilyn “Mimi” Green. She loved her family and friends deeply and showed her appreciation for every kindness.

A thank you of deep gratitude to the staff and residents of Heritage at Sagewood for helping her make Heritage her home for the past five years. She found special friends here and loved sharing stories and laughs with all of you,

Thank you to Pastor Doug McHargue for his words of inspiration during the service and to Mark GLorr for the beautiful music. You were both special to her. We appreciate the members of the United Presbyterian Church who served the luncheon. Thank you to Solt-Wagner Funeral Home for their care and assistance in making the funeral arrangements and to the Central City Police Department for helping with the processional.

The family of Marilyn “Mimi” Green