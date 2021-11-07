Marilyn Nelson family

Thank you

The family of Marilyn Nelson wishes to extend its sincere thanks for your many acts of kindness and support that we have received while we traveled the road of Alzheimer’s. Your prayers, cards, calls, texts, food and memorials after her death have been a great comfort to us.

We also send our gratitude and appreciation to both the staff of Heritage at Sagewood and Tabitha Hospice for the wonderful care and friendship during Mom’s time with you. The stories you shared during her last few days brought us so much comfort.

Special thanks to Pastor Bob Carlson for his reassuring message and all who added their musical touch to the beautiful service. Thank you Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul for assisting us, and Whitefoot’s Catering for the wonderful dinner served while we shared stories of Mom.

God has truly blessed us all.

The family of Marilyn Nelson