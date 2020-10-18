Thank you

I would like to thank everyone for the prayers, cards, calls, gifts and flowers the six weeks I was in Bryan Health hospital in Central City.

The hospital staff was wonderful, the therapy department was the best, giving me therapy on my broken leg four times a day Monday through Friday.

Thank you to the Central City Legion Club for loaning me special equipment; Dr. Cover, Dr. Hatfield and especially Dr. Seifert of Lincoln for their care; and my awesome daughter, Becky Freeland, for handling my daily needs. God bless.

Mary Anne Kaspar