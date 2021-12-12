Mary Wortman Family

The family of Mary Wortman would like to express its sincere appreciation for all of the many condolences we received.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River was a very important part of Mom’s life. We would like to thank her church family for the beautiful service and wonderful food you provided.

We would also like to thank Tiffany Square for the high quality of care she received while she was a resident there, along with Tabitha Hospice Care for all of their skilled assistance. Special thanks to Rosie for the compassion and TLC she provided Mom. You were truly a God send.