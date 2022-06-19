 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mervin Lemburg family

The family of Mervin Lemburg would like to express its deep appreciation to all who have offered support, messages of sympathy and comfort in our bereavement and for keeping us in your prayers.

Special thanks to the staff of Peace Lutheran Church and those who assisted with the celebration of life service and its planning, and to the Shalom ladies for preparing and serving the lunch.

God’s blessings to all.

Dave and Deb Lemburg and family

Doug and Lori Melton and family

Gerry and Wendy Smith and family

