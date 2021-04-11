Michael W. Schafer family

Thank you

The family of Michael W. Schafer sincerely thanks everyone who has provided such wonderful support to our family during this difficult time.

A special thank you goes to Candi and Alissa with hospice for their services and care, also to Pastor Melody Adams for the wonderful funeral service. Thanks to Valentino’s for a nice lunch.

A big thank you to Carla Fruling for her day-to-day support for all of us, they are truly special. Thank you to all who sent flowers, plants, cards and those who contributed to Michael’s memorial.

The family truly appreciates all the love that’s been provided to us during this time.

LeeAnn Schafer

Robert Nelson

Tammy Nelson

Justin and Lindsey Nelson

Destinee and Matt Shaerer and family