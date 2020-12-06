Milrae Sullivan family

Thank you

The family of Milrae Sullivan wishes to thank our extended family, friends and neighbors for your thoughtful wishes and prayers during this time.

Your phone calls, cards, food and visits, and memorials and flowers have been so meaningful to all of us. We are designating memorials to Cedarview Cemetery Association at Doniphan for perpetual care.

Special thanks to the staff at Tiffany Square for their care, to Asera hospice caretakers, to Father Mark Maresh for the memorial service and to Father Don Buhrman of St. Leo’s for his visits and prayers.

We are so blessed to have had her in our lives, and we’ve been grateful to hear from so many about her impact on your lives, too! Thank you all.

Rosemary and Wendell Triplett

Connie Osler

Barbara and Ron Page

Christy Sullivan

Linda Eihusen

Julie and Brian Brodrick

and families