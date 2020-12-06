Thank you

Thank you for your love, support and prayers. We could not have gotten through the last months without caring people.

First, thank you for the 50th wedding anniversary and 70th birthday cards. On our anniversary, Mona was admitted to the hospital for 10 days with COVID. During her stay, she greatly tested the doctors and nursing staff. They kept her alive.

After being home for nine days, she fell and tore her left rotator cuff, so again the medical field stepped up. She had surgery in York on Nov. 19. We are grateful that everyday gets a little better.

All the cards, calls, food and harvest help can never be repaid. We are humbled and ask God to do that for us. Until then, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Sincerely.

Mona and Bob Dubas