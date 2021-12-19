 Skip to main content
Myra Versaw
Myra Versaw

Thank you

Thank you to friends and family for celebrating my retirement with me. Thank you for adding to the joy of my retirement with your cards, gifts and well wishes.

The party was fantastic, it was so fun to visit with everyone. I’m thankful to have each of you in my life.

