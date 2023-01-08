Thank you

Happy New Year and thank you from New Hope Christian School in Cairo.

As 2022 closes, we would like to thank all those who donated, prayed and helped construct New Hope Christian School. We are planning to move into our new building in January 2023!

We cannot begin to share our gratitude for all who have supported us. We are so grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve the Lord in a new and larger building. With 54 current students, four teachers and two aides we will enjoy the space.

“I will give thanks to you, Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds.”

Psalms 9:1 NIV