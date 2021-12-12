 Skip to main content
Norman Schuster
Norman Schuster

Thank you to everyone who took the time to send a birthday card for my 95th birthday. We’ve read them several times and can’t believe the stack of cards.

I appreciate them and they had so many good stories and memories.

Norman Schuster

Phillips, Neb.

