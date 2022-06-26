 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Orville Blauhorn family

  • 0

Thank you

The family of Orville Blauhorn would like to thank those who sent cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy following his passing. Words cannot express our gratitude for the support shown towards our family, especially at his celebration of life.

A special thank you to the staff at CHI Health St. Francis, Pastor Gorden Paulsen, Solt-Wagner Funeral Home and the United Methodist Women for serving a meal prepared by Whitefoot Catering and the beautiful music was provided by Gloria Weller and Cathy Blauhorn.

God’s blessings to all.

Barbara Blauhorn

Terry and Nancy Blauhorn and family

Bill and Sandy Blauhorn and family

Susan and John Bulling and family

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts