Orville Blauhorn family

Thank you
The family of Orville Blauhorn would like to thank those who sent cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy following his passing. Words cannot express our gratitude for the support shown towards our family, especially at his celebration of life.
A special thank you to the staff at CHI Health St. Francis, Pastor Gorden Paulsen, Solt-Wagner Funeral Home and the United Methodist Women for serving a meal prepared by Whitefoot Catering and the beautiful music was provided by Gloria Weller and Cathy Blauhorn.
God’s blessings to all.
Barbara Blauhorn
Terry and Nancy Blauhorn and family
Bill and Sandy Blauhorn and family
Susan and John Bulling and family