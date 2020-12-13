Patricia W. Grudzinski family

Thank you

The family of Patricia W. Grudzinski would like to thank all those who extended love and kindness to our family at this difficult time. Your visits, memorials, prayers, food and special memories of her touching many lives were a blessing to us.

A special appreciation to All Faiths Funeral Home and to Dan Naranjo for making this time a special celebration of Pat’s life.

To everyone at CHI Health St. Francis oncology, CHI nurses on the 4th floor, and the Aseracare ladies, thank you for making Pat comfortable in her final days.

Pat “Goofy” left us with many blessed and great memories and will be missed by family and friends.

Leonard “Shorty’ Grudzinski

Deb and Jeff Iwanski

Alan and Kaylene Grudzinski

Michela Iwanski and Joe Pastuszak

Austin and Andrew Grudzinski