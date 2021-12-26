 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Tom Dinsdale Automotive
Paul and Norma Janulewicz
0 comments

Paul and Norma Janulewicz

  • 0

Thank you

We would like to thank everyone who sent cards, gave gifts, sent messages and called us on our 50th wedding anniversary. We are truly blessed to have great families and awesome friends.

Paul and Norma Janulewicz

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts