Paul and Norma Janulewicz Dec 26, 2021

Thank you

We would like to thank everyone who sent cards, gave gifts, sent messages and called us on our 50th wedding anniversary. We are truly blessed to have great families and awesome friends.

Paul and Norma Janulewicz