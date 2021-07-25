Paul Jamson family

Thank you

Our thanks and appreciation goes out to everyone who attended Paul Jamson’s service, celebration of life, sent the beautiful flowers and cards, heartfelt texts and also those who could not attend.

A special thank you to Dan Naranjo from All Faiths Funeral Home whose tender words and most eloquent professionalism gave us comfort at the time of our great loss. You’re the best, Dan!

Also, a big thanks to the Peacock Lounge for providing the place most fitting for his celebration and a place for people to say their goodbyes.

We couldn’t have had a more beautiful farewell for Paul without all of you.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

The Jamson family