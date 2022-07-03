 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paul Quisenberry family

Thank you

The family of Paul Quisenberry would like to thank Riverside Lodge for the exceptional care they gave to him the last 2-1/2 years and to hospice for their care in his final days.

A special thanks to Apfel Funeral Home for their care to the family, and Bev Heib for her service and the Wood River Methodist Church ladies for the delicious lunch.

Also, thanks for the cards, memorials, phone calls and food shown to the family at this time.

Gary and Ida Quisenberry and family

Janet and Sherm Carr and family

Dave Jacox and family

