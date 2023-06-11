Thank you

Thank you for your outpouring of love, kindness, concern and encouragement after our dear husband, dad and Grandpa Russ Kunze passed away. To someone who gave an unsigned card with a memorial gift, please accept this as our thank you.

We extend a special thank you to all those who cared for Russ during his illness, including Dr. Copur, Dr. Duckert, the nurses and staff at Morrison Cancer Center, Dr. Vonderfect, and the nurses and staff at Good Samaritan Village.

Your many acts of kindness and sympathy continue to be a great comfort to us in our time of sorrow.

The family of Paul Russ Kunze