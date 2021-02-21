Paulette Janulewicz Feb 21, 2021 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youThank you everyone who took the time to send a card, texted or called to wish me a happy 70th birthday! Seventy has been awesome so far because of all of you!God bless you all.Paulette Janulewicz 0 comments Tags Paulette Janulewicz Birthday Thank Ha Bless Take The Time Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thanks Velma Shafer Feb 14, 2021 Thank you Thanks Bill Scott Feb 14, 2021 Thank you Thanks LaVern and Karen Woitaszewski Feb 14, 2021 Thank you Thanks Virginia Boswell family Feb 14, 2021 Thank you Thanks Tina Wagner family Feb 7, 2021 Thank you Thanks James Ross family Feb 7, 2021 Thank you