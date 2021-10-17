Penny and Don Shultz Oct 17, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youWe would like to thank everybody for making our 60th anniversary so special.Thank you!Penny and Don Shultz 0 comments Tags Penny Don Shultz Anniversary Thank Special Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thanks Roy and Mary Stoltenberg Oct 10, 2021 Thank you Thanks Dave “Bugger” and Rashelle Grim Oct 10, 2021 Thank you Thanks Linda Adler Oct 10, 2021 Thank you Thanks Diane Ruzicka Oct 8, 2021 Thank you Thanks Edna Shelton Sep 26, 2021 Thank you Thanks Bishop James Golka and family Sep 19, 2021 Thank you Thanks Arch and Glenda Stittsworth Oct 3, 2021 Thank you