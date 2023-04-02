Phyllis Fredriksen Apr 2, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thank youThank you to all my family and friends for the calls, cards and well wishes on my 90th birthday. I enjoyed getting the cards and hearing from everyone.Phyllis Fredriksen 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Gary and Judy Tank Thank you Ron and Kay Bockstadter Thank you John Spotanski family Thank you Harold Langenheder family Thank you