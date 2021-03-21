Ray Micek Mar 21, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youSending a special thank you to all who remembered me on my 80th birthday. All the cards, phone calls and special wishes are very much appreciated. It made it a very special day, indeed.Ray Micek 0 comments Tags Phone Call Wish Ray Micek Birthday Special Thank Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thanks Zachary Hill family Mar 14, 2021 Thank you Thanks Emil Obermiller family Mar 14, 2021 Thank you Thanks Julie Schlachter-Splattstoesser family Feb 28, 2021 Thank you Thanks Wayne and Mary Bockman Mar 14, 2021 Thank you Thanks Colleen Fitzgerald Feb 28, 2021 Thank you Thanks Stu Kucera family Feb 28, 2021 Thank you Thanks Abraham and Emily Soto Updated Mar 1, 2021 Thank you