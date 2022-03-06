Thank you

What a wonderful world with many amazing God-given developments in medical science!

I am the recent recipient of an aortic valve replacement in my heart. For this promise of continued life, I am truly grateful. My thanks and appreciation for doctors at the Heart Institute, both in Lincoln and Grand Island, Dr. Khodaverdian of Lincoln, and Dr. Kosmicki, Dr. King and Dr. Hageman, all of Grand Island.

My special appreciation for the devoted care of my wife Fran, daughters Cris and Dawn, and for our friend Jody’s invaluable help and support, and for the many prayers and acts of concern expressed. All are truly expressions of God’s blessings.

With my “heartfelt” appreciation and gratitude.

Rev. George Wheat