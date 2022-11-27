Richard M. Fredrick family

Thank you

The family of Richard M. Fredrick would like to thank everyone for the cards, phone calls, visits, food, prayers, plants, flowers and memorials received in memory of our father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Thank you to Father Sid Bruggeman for the beautiful funeral service. Thank you Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz & Greenway Dietz Funeral Home, The Burton-Beyer American Legion Post 120, the U.S. Marines Honor Team and the ladies of the St. Libory Catholic Church.

A special thank you to the staff at Tabitha Senior Care Services and Good Samaritan Society-St. John’s of Kearney.

God’s blessings.

Larry and Sabrije Fredrick and family

Daniel and Dana Fredrick and family

Timothy and Lori Fredrick and family