 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richard Meyer family
0 comments

Richard Meyer family

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you

We want to thank those who sent cards, gave flowers, gave memorials, brought food, and supported us in any way since Richard Meyer’s passing.

Thanks especially for all your prayers. Thanks to Pastor Bonnie Brock and Pastor Don Bredthauer for the comforting service honoring Richard.

We want to thank the Asera Care nurses and nurses and nursing staff at Brookefield Park for the exceptional care they gave Richard in his final days. Thanks to Kara and the Ord Memorial Chapel for helping us through this difficult time. Your service was greatly appreciated.

Also, thanks to the Mennonite group that sang at the graveside service. It made a perfect ending for the day.

Vondell Meyer

Allen and Jamie Meyer and family

Terry Meyer and family

Trev and Sharon Peterson and family

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts