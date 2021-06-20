Richard Meyer family

Thank you

We want to thank those who sent cards, gave flowers, gave memorials, brought food, and supported us in any way since Richard Meyer’s passing.

Thanks especially for all your prayers. Thanks to Pastor Bonnie Brock and Pastor Don Bredthauer for the comforting service honoring Richard.

We want to thank the Asera Care nurses and nurses and nursing staff at Brookefield Park for the exceptional care they gave Richard in his final days. Thanks to Kara and the Ord Memorial Chapel for helping us through this difficult time. Your service was greatly appreciated.

Also, thanks to the Mennonite group that sang at the graveside service. It made a perfect ending for the day.

Vondell Meyer

Allen and Jamie Meyer and family

Terry Meyer and family

Trev and Sharon Peterson and family