Ricky Peters family
Ricky Peters family

The family of Ricky Peters would like to extend its thanks to everyone for their support at this difficult time. Thank you for the food, plants, flowers, cards and memorials.

The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Ricky’s health care workers, Maxine Beckler, Dr. Michael Donner and Dr. John Wagner. And thank you to the Rev. Reiners of Peace Lutheran Church and Chris McCoy of Apfel Funeral Home.

August and Elaine Peters

Colleen Voss

Bob and Jolene Peters

Christie and Rev. Brad Birtell

Steve and Lori Peters

Sherri Peters

