Robert Melgoza family

Thank you

The family of Robert Melgoza would like to thank family and friends for their gifts, cards, monetary items, flowers, condolences and prayers. Thank you to:

* The nurses at CHI Health St. Francis in the Emergency and ICU for their care of Bob, and their patience and care of our family during this difficult time.

* To All Faiths Funeral Home for assisting us in the celebration of Bob’s life, and the care given to our family.

* Father Joseph Broudou for the Mass, the music by Kristen Shutte, and the wonderful meal served by the ladies of St. Mary’s Cathedral.

