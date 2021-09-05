Roger and Shirley Happold Sep 5, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youThank you to everyone who remembered us on our 60th wedding anniversary.Roger and Shirley Happold 0 comments Tags Shirley Happold Thank Wedding Anniversary Roger Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thanks Delbert Jonak family Aug 29, 2021 Thank you Thanks Dave and Cheryl Tickner Aug 29, 2021 Thank you