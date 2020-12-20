Roger Roscoe family

The family of Roger Roscoe would like to express its heartfelt thanks for all the prayers, flowers, memorials, phone calls, cards and food we received during this time.
Thank you to Pastor Bremer for his prayers, visits and the beautiful service. A special thank you to Dan Naranjo and the staff of All Faiths Funeral Home for the compassion and kindness extended to our family. Our sincerest thanks to the CHI Health staff for the excellent care they provided Roger and our family.
We are truly blessed at the outpouring of love and support from family, friends and community.
Rosalie Roscoe
Barb, Brody and Kyle Sheeks
Jeff, Tanya, Michael and Walker Roscoe
Deb, Brian, Chase and Katie Glover
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!