Our thanks and appreciation to: The Revs. Jeff Pedersen and Bill Pavuk for helping Ron Hansen accept the path of eternal life; Dan Naranjo for comforting words at Omaha National Cemetery; the Central Regional Medical Center and staff of doctors and nurses; the Grand Island Veterans Affairs Medical Center on North Broadwell and their personnel; All Faiths Funeral Home, Dan Naranjo and Katie Smydra for their professional services; St. Pauls Lutheran Church ladies for the luncheon; and anyone and everyone who sent memorials, cards, calls and visits. The love and support we received was overwhelming.