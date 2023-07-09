Thank you
Our thanks and appreciation to: The Revs. Jeff Pedersen and Bill Pavuk for helping Ron Hansen accept the path of eternal life; Dan Naranjo for comforting words at Omaha National Cemetery; the Central Regional Medical Center and staff of doctors and nurses; the Grand Island Veterans Affairs Medical Center on North Broadwell and their personnel; All Faiths Funeral Home, Dan Naranjo and Katie Smydra for their professional services; St. Pauls Lutheran Church ladies for the luncheon; and anyone and everyone who sent memorials, cards, calls and visits. The love and support we received was overwhelming.
I’d also like to thank everyone for all the cards, calls, prayers and concerns after my stroke and rehab.
This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad. Love and blessings to all.
Elsie Hansen
Diane Hansen
Rebecca, Audra and Elizabeth