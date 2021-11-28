Ron Miller Sr. family

Thank you

We do not know where to start in thanking so many for the acts of kindness before and after the loss of Ron Miller Sr. It included all the prayers, cards, texts, food, memorials, flowers and Masses.

Thank you to Father Don Burhman for his many visits, the words of comfort at the funeral, Father Mark Maresh for concelebrating, the music and St. Leo’s ladies for the dinner.

A special thank you to the Tabitha Hospice Care team especially Rochelle, the nurse, and Julie CNA for the wonderful care you not only gave to Ron but the friendship you gave to all of us. Thank you to Curran Funeral Home, Trish and staff, making sure everything was perfect and the Military Honor Guard.

Ann Miller

Ronald Miller Jr.

Jim, Chris and James Goodwin

Jason and Suzanne Goodwin