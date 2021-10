Thank you

Our most sincere appreciation for the wonderful 70th birthday party for Roy and 45th anniversary celebration for Roy and Mary on Sept. 25.

Laura and Zach, John and Shauna, Patricia and Aron and all eight of our grandkids — you guys are the best.

Thanks to Tim Mohanna for the great music and all the cards and well wishes from our family, friends and neighbors. God bless each and every one, and we will always treasure that wonderful evening.

Roy and Mary Stoltenberg